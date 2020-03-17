Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Megan Jones

Living with uncertainties can be difficult. Whether it’s waiting for a posting message, worrying if your partner might leave you, waiting on the results of medical tests or fearing the coronavirus coverage in the news. Living with uncertainties can take a heavy toll and the fears that can arise from the unknown can leave us physically, mentally, spiritually and emotionally exhausted and anxious. These fears come from a loss of control over events, situations and people. As a rule, people prefer certainty to uncertainty. So, when we can’t see the future clearly; our worries and fears can quickly take over our thoughts and influence our actions.

In my own faith tradition, I often find comfort in the most often repeated command of Jesus to his disciples when they were faced with unknowns, “Do not be afraid.” Jesus knew his disciples (and us) would face uncertain and challenging situations. During these times, Jesus did not want them to be governed by fear.

So how can you cope with times of uncertainty?

One of the first things you can do is take a step back and examine these anxieties. We may not have control over every situation in our life, but we do have control over how we respond to it. And while our thoughts may want to take us to worst case scenarios, we can try to replace and reframe these thoughts with more constructive ones.

We can also acknowledge what is in our control and what is simply out of our hands. We can’t control everything and everyone. So, by focusing on what we have control over, we can move forward instead of being immobilized with fear.

Also, remember that you have faced times of uncertainty and transition throughout your life. While the one you are facing now may be daunting; you have faced change before. Try to remember what strengths and coping skills you drew on to get you through those times. Draw on those support systems which worked in the past. And remember the words of A.A. Milne’s Christopher Robin, “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think.”

And finally remember to reach out for help when you need it. Come and see a chaplain, mental health professional or your Unit Sentinels. When uncertainties are overwhelming, you don’t have to deal with them alone.

Blessings to you.

megan.jones@forces.gc.ca