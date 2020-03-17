March 17, 2020

Medical building opening

4 Wing Health Care Center Opening Ceremony
4 Wing Commander Col Dave Moar and 1 Health Services Group Commander Colonel John E. Crook conduct the signing ceremony for the 4 Wing Health Care Centre Opening Ceremony at Building 881 on March 13, 2020 at 4 Wing, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Avr Brock Curtis
4 Wing Health Care Center Opening Ceremony
The official cutting of the ribbon ceremony for the 4 Wing Health Care Centre Opening Ceremony at Building 881 on March 13, 2020 at 4 Wing, Cold Lake, Alberta. (Left to Right): 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Rémi Nault, 4 Wing Commander Colonel (Col) Dave Moar, 1 Health Services Group Commander Col John E. Crook, Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland, 1 Health Services Group Chief Warrant Officer CWO Jules Bérubé. Photo: Avr Brock Curtis
4 Wing Health Care Center Opening Ceremony
4 Wing Health Care Centre Grand Opening (Building 881) on March 13, 2020 at 4 Wing, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Avr Brock Curtis
