19 March 2020: Message from the Wing Commander, COVID-19

19 March 2020

Good day 4 Wing members,

Yesterday I received updated guidance to 4 Wing from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

I will highlight that although recent direction to the CAF set a 250 km distance restriction on local travel, a special 300 km exemption was granted for 4 Wing to allow our members to travel to Edmonton. This exemption recognizes that our members and their families are sometimes dependent on access to Edmonton for products and services that may not be available in Cold Lake.

In accordance with yesterday’s guidance, 4 Wing has also recalled all personnel who are currently on international leave back to Canada. Domestic leave will still be approved provided that no commercial services including air, rail, and bus are used and the member remains within 300 km of Cold Lake. For now we will continue to operate the medical duty run, essential parts and supply runs, and the Inter Base Bus Service to Edmonton.

A full description of the points I’ve highlighted here and additional important information will be sent to all members using our COVID-19 unit communications lists.

I recognize that as these directives become more restrictive, our members and their families will increasingly feel the impact. Like all of Canada, we have a responsibility to prevent the spread of this virus regardless of our temporary inconvenience. But unlike the rest of Canada, we also have to be ready to support, fix, and fly fighter jets from our base in support of NORAD and NATO. Therefore the continued health of our members and their families is imperative.

I need to correct my previous guidance on accessing Mental Health and Chaplain services at 4 Wing. As you know we are trying to minimize the frequency of in-person interactions across 4 Wing when possible and my previous guidance is not consistent with that principle. Please use the following:

For CAF members seeking mental health services, be aware that 22 Canadian Forces Health Services Centre continues to offer in-person crisis services during sick parade Monday to Friday, from 0730 to 0900. Immediate or ongoing care can also be accessed over the phone during business hours by contacting 780-840-8400 ext. 6824. The 4 Wing Chaplain is also available through the duty phone number or you can call the Canadian Forces Member Assistance Plan (CFMAP) at 1-800-268-7708.

For family members seeking mental health services, please call CFMAP at 1-800-268-7708 or the Family Information Line at 1-800-866-4546.

J’espère que vous et vos proches vous portez bien.

Colonel Dave Moar,

Commander, 4 Wing Cold Lake