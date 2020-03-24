March 24, 2020

Edmonton Eskimos are welcomed at 4 Wing Cold Lake

Captain Brendan Girard gives a tour of the missiles found on the Royal Canadian Air Force CF-188 Hornet, during the Edmonton Eskimos Football Team’s Wing visit to 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron, Hangar 3, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on March 10, 2020. Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging
Master Corporal Benjamin Campeau gives a tour of the missiles found on the Royal Canadian Air Force CF-188 Hornet, during the Edmonton Eskimos Football Team’s Wing visit to 1 Air Maintenance Squadron, Hangar 1, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on March 10, 2020. Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging
Warrant Officer Gordon Dahr gives a tour of the Machine Shop, during the Edmonton Eskimos Football Team’s Wing visit to 1 Air Maintenance Squadron, Hangar 1, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on March 10, 2020. Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging
Members of 417 Combat Support Squadron and members of the Edmonton Eskimos Football Team pose for a group photo in front of a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon Helicopter, during their Wing visit to Hangar 6, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on March 10, 2020. From left to right: Corporal Matt Graham, Sergeant Daniel Lavoie, Matt O’Donnell, Cliff Fewings, Sarah Jeune, Paula Gladwin, Mondo Sewell, Kuako Beatang, Sean Whyte, Mike Arcuri, 417 Combat Support Squadron Commanding Officer Alexia Hannam. Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging
417 Combat Support Squadron Commanding Officer Alexia Hannam equips Mondo Sewell with a helmet used on a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon Helicopter, during the Edmonton Eskimos Football Team’s Wing visit to Hangar 6, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on March 10, 2020. Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging
417 Combat Support Squadron Commanding Officer Alexia Hannam equips Sean Whyte with a helmet used on a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon Helicopter, during the Edmonton Eskimos Football Team’s Wing visit to Hangar 6, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on March 10, 2020. Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging
