March 24, 2020

Sign of the times

MFRCS
Sign at Military Family Resource Centre Society at 4 Wing Cold Lake tells the story. It is the same throughout the city of Cold Lake as businesses close.
Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre
Sign shows Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre at 4 Wing Cold Lake is closed including the pool and ice rinks.
Glacier Gate Medical Clinic
Sign at Glacier Gate Medical Clinic instructs patients to wait in their vehicles for scheduled appointments.
Cold Lake Veterinary Clinic
Signs at Cold Lake Veterinary Clinic gives instructions that they are open.
Mark’s
Signs at Mark’s tells of closure.
City of Cold Lake
OJ's
Signs at Original Joes and City of Cold Lake administrative building (above) tell of closures.
