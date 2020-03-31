Command changes at 417 Squadron

Major Eileen Sudul, piloting a helicopter, has been named CO of 417 Squadron 4 Wing Cold Lake. Photo: Submitted

Cliff Kenyon

A change of command for an air force squadron is usually a time of celebration and ceremony.

The change of command this month at 417 Combat Support Squadron (Sqn) was more a moment of reflection with celebration and ceremony on hold as most 4 Wing personnel are working from home instead of at the base to respect the latest direction of physical, social distancing.

On March 19, outgoing Squadron Commanding Officer (CO) Major Alexia Hannam signed a certificate (with none of the usual fanfare) to hand over command to incoming CO Major Eileen Sudul.

Maj Hannam, who has been the officer commanding 417 Sqn for about two years, in a phone interview with The Courier, praised her successor.

“Eileen was my top pick to replace me. She has the technical skills as a pilot. She’s also empathetic, a good leader and very smart.”

In an email statement, Maj Sudul said that she was “truly honoured and humbled to become the CO of 417 (CS) Squadron.”

“As a member for the last three and a half years, I am so proud and inspired by what this unit has accomplished through dedication and perseverance. I am lucky to be part of such an extraordinary team of ‘Jokers’. I would like to thank Major Alexia Hannam for her transparent, admirable leadership and relentless drive throughout her tenure as CO. No one is happier than I am that Maj Hannam will be able to continue flying with 417 (CS) Sqn.”

Wing Commander Colonel Dave Moar said although the change of command was limited to signing certificates it was an “incredible and significant day that recognized the hard work and remarkable success of Maj Alexia Hannam.”

“It was also a great opportunity to congratulate Major Eileen Sudul on earning the honour of commanding an outstanding Squadron. 4 Wing is lucky to have these exceptional officers and pilots now leading two critically important units,” Col Moar said.

417 Squadron flies Griffon helicopters and is tasked with combat support as well as search and rescue throughout Northern Alberta as well as Northern Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories.

Maj Hannam, outgoing squadron commander, was involved in search and rescue missions to the Northwest Territories. She also organized a journey to the Northwest Territories to a remote settlement to deliver donated books. She is also an executive on the board of Elevate Aviation, an Edmonton organization which promotes aviation careers among young women.

Maj Hannam is now the 4 Wing Cold Lake Flight Safety Officer.

“I’m not sure which is more surreal: the fact that I’m no longer the Commanding Officer of 417, or that I ever was in the first place.

Having Command of a Squadron was not a position that I dreamt of, as I had been planning on remaining a flying Captain for life; however, it was an unforgettable experience I will treasure. I would like to thank the amazing men and women that we call ‘Jokers’ who helped make that job so rewarding and enjoyable.”

As Flight Safety Officer, she oversees safety efforts throughout 4 Wing.

“I’m excited about it. I’m responsible for finding safer ways to do things. I’m looking forward to digging in and looking for new ways to do things.”

Although no longer flying regularly, Maj Hannam said she is available to help out at 417 if needed.

Asked about her long term future, Maj Hannam said she can’t ever imagine a “job that takes me out of the cockpit completely because I love what I’m doing.”