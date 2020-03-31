Signs of Spring time at 4 Wing

The Courier News & Publishing welcomes voluntary article and photographic submissions from all members of our military community. We work hard with a limited staff to bring you a good quality newspaper. You can help us by following these guidelines when submitting your articles and photographs:
*Articles should be sent in Microsoft Word.
*Aim for a word count of 300.
*Please keep bolded characters to a minimum and refrain from using other font styles (italics, underlining, centering, etc.).
*Spell out acronyms on first reference and then abbreviate in subsequent references.
*Articles must include author’s full name and rank for attribution. Also include a daytime phone number.
*Do not include photos or graphics within typed pages. Send them as separate files.
*Photographs may be delivered electronically as ‘jpeg’ or ‘tiff’ files with a resolution of 300 dpi, by hand, or by CR mail. (Please do not send photos embedded in article text!) Indicate photographer’s full name and rank for attribution.
*All photographs depicting military honours and awards are published as ‘head & shoulder’ photos on our Accolades page.