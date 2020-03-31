Stress over COVID-19 not an unusual reaction

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Zibby Jonczyk

During the last two weeks, many of us have been working from home either full time or on rotation in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Some of you might be enjoying working from home while others are probably somewhat anxious with the disruption in your routines.

There has been different reactions to daily news and updates on the response to the outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 virus. Some of you might have been nervous while others might have been less affected by it? Although I am not in the first group, I am very far from ignoring guidelines set by health public official. At this time I am taking all necessary measures to be safe and to keep the people I love safe. I am doing it especially out of respect for those who are particularly vulnerable to the virus. Some other countries have not been as fortunate as they responded later to the novel coronavirus and by consequence have already paid the highest price with thousands of deaths. This brings me to say that I am concerned that if we are not going to do our part by staying home and maintaining our “social distance”, we might have the same fate as other countries.

Two things which have been stressed on us, and necessary to stop the virus from spreading further are

1) Hygiene, by washing our hands with soap, avoiding touching surfaces and our faces, and;

2) “social distancing.”

The term “social distancing” has been minted to describe our approach to infection control and refers to minimizing close physical contact at the individual level by keeping a two-metre distance, and at the community level through closures of public and private spaces as well as cancellations of events where large numbers of people might gather. The latest measure in the Province of Alberta is no more than fifteen people may gather in public (as of March, 27).

Allow me to focus on the idea of distancing, although before I continue I must say that I am more comfortable with a term “physical distancing” rather than “social distancing.”

For in times like this we need more networking and social connection than ever. There are many people who suffer from depression or might feel isolated for whatever reason. It is important that we offer them emotional support. In one of my previous articles I wrote about the difference of being alone and being lonely. In our modern days, despite all the different social media platforms and technologies designed to connect us, people seem to experience loneliness more often than ever before.

Many of you are probably aware of the Sentinel program or perhaps are Sentinels. Normally a Sentinel is someone who keeps his/her eyes open and watches after their colleagues in their units and squadrons. As you may or may not know Sentinels play an important role in prevention, detection and support for their colleagues in distress. In our own families and in our neighbourhoods most people have gone into isolation to protect themselves and others. If you can, check on that colleague you know that might be alone at home. Isolation for long periods of time can affect people’s mental health, so feeling connected is key. Call them, or Facetime/Skype with them, even for a few minutes, just to make sure they are ok. You can create a “peer’s chat group” on apps such as Messenger or WhatsApp. Or simply send your co-worker a quick message on Facebook or Instagram, if you happen to be one of their virtual friends. While we maintain the physical distance let us remember that there are those out there who might need us now more than ever, and let us all be Sentinels for each other. God bless.

zbigniew.jonczyk@forces.gc.ca