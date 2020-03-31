Wing leaders answer questions

Chief Warrant Officer Rémi Nault (left) and 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Moar appear in a 4 Wing Facebook Live Town Hall to answer questions posed by Canadian Armed Forces members and civilians. Photo: Image screenshot from Facebook Live

Cliff Kenyon

It was a premiere of sorts, a debut perhaps, as 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Moar was star of the show streamed live on Facebook.

The live virtual town hall chat on March 26, from a prepared studio at Military Family Resource Centre Society at 4 Wing, was an innovative way for base leadership to reach families and members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) as well as 4 Wing civilian employees, most of whom have been teleworking from home since March 16 when the base “business continuity plan” was put into place.

Despite the threat of COVID-19, Col Moar reminded viewers that 4 Wing Cold Lake has a “massive mandate” to fulfill as an operational Royal Canadian Air Force fighter air base with NATO and NORAD commitments.

To meet those demands, Col Moar said base leadership has had to choose priorities and establish contingency plans to remain operational.

He said 4 Wing normally operates with a team of 2,600 people, including CAF members and civilians.

Since March 16, the base has operated with about 200 at work on a daily basis maintaining critical operations with some “working day and night.”

“We are all working through this uncertainty together. We are all strong and will need a lot of patience during this trying time. We have been ahead of this every step of the way.”

CAF members, civilian employees and families were asked to submit advanced questions for base leaders during the broadcast and Col Moar said “hundreds of questions were received, it’s been fantastic.”

He pledged to act on challenges faced by CAF members and civilians.

“I take my responsibilities seriously.”

He said issues he is unable to resolve satisfactorily will be pushed up the chain of command.

Asked about child care and the closure of daycare centres ordered by the province, Col Moar acknowledged challenges for some CAF members and civilians when they return to work.

“It’s a huge factor for me and my chain of command.” Col Moar said he is working hard on a solution and getting good support from the chain of command and the government of Alberta.

In answer to questions, he said he is awaiting “official guidance” regarding the Active Posting Season. So far, house hunting trips for those slated to move to a new posting outside Cold Lake, are currently on hold.

As part of the business continuity plan, workers were designated as Essential, Critical and Routine in determining who would continue working on base and those told to work at home. Similar categories are used throughout the public service. But they are flexible depending on demands. For example, if NORAD increased demands on 4 Wing some of those who are designated Routine may move into the Essential or Critical category.

He said there is no time line for the return of workers who have been told to work at home.

“Our priority has been to minimize our footprint at work while ensuring we can do the mission.”

No decision has been made yet regarding the 2020 Cold Lake Air Show scheduled for July, although ticket sales have been suspended. Col Moar remains hopeful that the event will go ahead as planned.

There has also been a pause in training of technicians, many of whom are now working from home.

He admitted this is a “mentally trying time for folks” and we need to ensure that we don’t neglect our mental and physical health.