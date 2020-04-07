It seems we’ve been here before

From the Editor’s Desk

Cliff Kenyon

You can read about the Spanish Flu on the Parks Canada website.

It is an interesting read, given the current situation. The historical tale of the pandemic, which swept the world and Canada in 1918, indeed seems like something from the distant past until your eye is drawn to the message at the top of the webpage which brings you back to today.

“All Parks Canada facilities are temporarily closed, all visitor services and all motor vehicle access by visitors are suspended until further notice.”

That’s not a message from 1918. That is from today, in 2020.

The Spanish flu was a devastating and previously unknown form of influenza which struck Canada hard between 1918 and 1920, says the Parks Canada website.

The worldwide pandemic at that time killed about 55,000 Canadians, most of them young adults between 20 and 40.

In those days, governments and health authorities lacked co-ordinated efforts to battle the threat. Nurses and volunteers risked their lives to help ill families survive. Their efforts led to the creation of the federal Department of Health in 1919. It created a partnership between various levels of government and made public health a responsibility that exists today.

The Spanish flu arrived in a series of waves. The first was in the spring of 2018 and in the fall a mutation of the virus created an especially contagious form. The second wave was the cause of the most of the deaths with further waves in the spring of 1919 and again in 1920. It has been estimated between 50 and 100 million were killed worldwide.

In Canada, the disease arrived at the port cities of Québec City, Montréal, and Halifax, then spread westward across the country.

“The intensification of the war effort in the final year of the

war was instrumental in the transmission of the disease, as troops travelling from east to west by train, mobilized to participate in the war in Siberia, brought the virus westward with them. Maritime quarantines, which had stopped infectious diseases from entering Canada in the 19th century, did not prevent the spread of the virus as the infected were travelling within the country, where no quarantine measures had been developed,” says the Parks Canada website.

During 1918 and into 1920, municipal and provincial officials prohibited public gatherings and isolated the sick in an effort to save lives. But as the rates of infections increased the number of healthy workers declined and economy staggered.

Health care professionals were hit hard.

“Ultimately, it was volunteers, nurses, paramedics, and members of religious communities who, risking their own lives, visited those who were ill and their families to deliver modest health care and the supplies needed to survive,” the website says.

The federal government created the Department of Health in 1919, after criticism it failed to provide necessary resources and co-ordination.

It seems we are better prepared today for something we never thought would happen again.

