RCAF responds to threat of COVID-19

• Practice physical distancing

• Keep fit

• Follow force protection measures

• Stay connected

• Be ready to deploy wherever and whenever needed in service to Canada

Canada.ca/defence

Dear members of the RCAF team,

As you are aware, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is taking exceptional and unprecedented measures to do our part in Canada’s concentrated effort to fight the spread of COVID-19. These steps are necessary to ensure the health and safety of our members, their families and all Canadians while preserving operational readiness and capacity. Chief Warrant Officer Gaudreault and I encourage you to download the CAF Mobile App to stay informed about the measures taken by the department and the Government of Canada, but also to access resources to help you cope with the situation personally and professionally.

In addition to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak, we are also approaching the annual peak season where the CAF is often called upon to support responses to floods and forest fires. These scenarios together could come at a time when federal, provincial, territorial and municipal authorities may have a reduced capacity to respond. Now more than ever, the RCAF must be ready to support Canadians in need.

The RCAF’s top priority is to delay and mitigate the impacts of the domestic outbreak, while ensuring that we are able to continue to deliver on key missions. To that end, we have implemented many measures across the CAF to ensure that we protect our personnel and their families. We have restricted all non-essential activities and curtailed travel to only those locations that are absolutely critical to maintain readiness and operations.

Meanwhile, Canada needs us to be ready and able to conduct core missions. That is why we will continue limited, but essential training at Operational Training Units as well as force generation to maintain proficiency and currency requirements at our operational units. This will ensure our aviators are ready and able to respond to the Government’s needs.

All members must recognize this posture is temporary and is intended primarily to preserve the health of the force for an imminent transition to operations. The impacts to our daily lives are wide-ranging and affect many of us on a personal level. Among the many stressors, we’re very mindful of those anticipating a posting this summer. There’s no doubt the Annual Posting Season will be disrupted this year, but our intention is to carry out as many of the planned postings as is responsible and reasonable to do. In the face of so much uncertainty, we urge you to stay connected to receive continued updates.

We’ll continue taking special care to ensure the health and safety of our aviators, public servants, and contractors who must continue core missions at home and abroad. Chief Warrant Officer Gaudreault and I are grateful to all who stand ready, and to those supporting them.

To the entire RCAF Team, we know how challenging and stressful these times can be. Chief Warrant Officer Gaudreault and I have full confidence that RCAF leadership at all levels will continue to provide diligent support and we encourage members to communicate with their chain of command regarding any specific concerns.

Thank you for your continued loyalty and dedication. Please continue to take care of yourselves and each other.

Sic Itur Ad Astra

Lieutenant-General A. D. Meinzinger,

Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force

Chief Warrant Officer J. R. D. Gaudreault,

Chief Warrant Officer of the Royal Canadian Air Force