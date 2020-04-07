Volunteers get ‘er done

Cliff Kenyon

A local group led by retired Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members have been busy delivering meals to those in Cold Lake needing help.

“We are giving back to the community to those who don’t have the resources,” said organizer Tammy Mears, a retired CAF supply technician. “We have a good team of administrators for the group.

Due to our military background we have a get ‘er done attitude.”

The group, with a Facebook following of about 500, plus help and donations from Cold Lake restaurants has been delivering meals to about 60 recipients three times a week since last month.

The meals, provided free of charge, are delivered by the volunteers to recipients who are seniors or in self-isolation (and can’t leave their homes) and those who are immune compromised.

“Our seniors are a valuable part of the community. If I was in that situation I would want to know there are people who care,” said Mears. Recipients of the meals are those who generally have no one else available to deliver food to them.

Helping with administration is retired CAF member Allison Janes.

“We want to help out in some way, so we formed a group,” said Mears. “We went with the idea and pooled our resources.”

Finding volunteers to help out was not a problem. They have about six regular volunteers who deliver the meals. The deliveries are made through no contact with meals left on the recipient’s front step.

“Often we see a wave of thanks once we are back in the car and pull away.”

You can request help or offer to volunteer at their Facebook page: Cold Lake COVID-19 Volunteer Response.