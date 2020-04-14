CAF full of unsung heroes

PO2 Daniel Lavoie of 4 Wing Cold Lake 417 Combat Support Squadron was named Warrior of the Game by the Edmonton Oilers. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Cliff Kenyon

It’s quite unexpected to be hailed as a hero, says PO2 Daniel Lavoie of 4 Wing Cold Lake, but even more important is recognition of the Canadian Armed Forces.

“I’m not a person who takes compliments well, like most Canadians.”

He said it was “quite an honour” to be the Edmonton Oilers “Warrior of the Game” during February’s match.

“People stopped in the hallways (at the game) looked me in the eyes and said: Thank you.”

It was gratifying, he said, to learn that Canadian Armed Forces members are so well received and greeted warmly by the public.

PO2 Lavoie, who has been at 4 Wing for about a year, is Forward Air Evac Specialist Team Lead with 417 Combat Support Squadron which is on call for search and rescue missions. It’s the kind of job he dreamed of as a child as he discovered he was driven to help others.

Lavoie grew up in Prince George, B.C., and for as long as he can remember wanted to be a paramedic. Also, he loves outdoor activities.

“When I looked into joining the military it seemed to be a win-win.”

If you are involved in a successful mission rescuing someone “there’s no better feeling.”

PO2 Lavoie said that for him, Cold Lake is a perfect posting: “I like it here. I’m pleasantly surprised at how much I like it. People here are very supportive of the military.”

As far as being honoured as Warrior of the Game, Lavoie says: “I’m just an average guy. The military is full of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We’re all the same. There is no super soldier.”

He said the military offers “the opportunity to do extraordinary things.”

“That’s why I joined. For the experiences. I had great fun in the army jumping out of planes.”

He admits some of the activities he is involved in are risky.

“There is always some risk. But it’s easier to do and accept the risks when you realize there is a good reason for it. Our motto is: Aiding the Soldier.”

“If you know that taking a risk is going to help others, it is more acceptable.”

“You need an inner need to experience things and challenge yourself. You do it for the love of your country and the people you serve with.”

PO2 Lavoie joined the Canadian Armed Forces in Calgary in 2002 as a Medical Technician. He had obtained his Primary Care Paramedic diploma in Chilliwack, B.C., and his Emergency Medical Technician Licence in Alberta in 2005. He obtained additional training in Edmonton taking courses such as Basic Parachute, Tactical Medicine, Armoured Vehicle Crew Commander and Forward Air Evacuation Specialist.

PO2 Lavoie served three tours, two in Afghanistan and one in Poland. In Op Athena, he was attached to the Third Princess Patricia Canadian Light Infantry as a medical technician. After multiple successful missions, his platoon lost eight members including their platoon commander in two separate improvised explosive device occurrences. In 2011, he was part of the Mission Transition Task Forces as a crew commander aiding in the closure of operations in Kandahar. In 2017, he was deployed to Poland on Op Reassurance.

PO2 Lavoie is also a high performance athlete with Canadian Armed Forces National Running and Triathlon Teams. In 2014, he competed in the Canadian Armed Forces Triathlon Championship and placed second in his age group.

PO2 Lavoie says his goal in the armed forces it to continue his path to be the best he can be and follow his calling “aiding the soldier” as a Froward Air Evac Specialist Team Lead.