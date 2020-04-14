How stress affects our bodies

Lisa Fisher, Health Promotion Specialist

When we perceive that an internal or external stressor is too great for us to handle, the physiological and/or psychological response we experience is stress. During these uncertain times, you may be experiencing stressors that are completely new to you, are out of your control and/or are draining your resources, whatever that resource may be. It is important to acknowledge that there are additional stressors in your life, and it is normal to feel affected by it. It is equally important to learn how to manage this stress so that you can mitigate its effects.

Tension seems to jive with stress. Whether it is a headache or muscle tightness, our body tenses up. With acute stress, these muscles will relax and the headache will ease. If you are chronically stressed, however, your muscles may not have the opportunity to relax and therefore, you may constantly experience headaches, body aches and pain in your neck, shoulders and back. When we are stressed, the airways between the nose and lung constricts, leading to rapid breathing or shortness of breath. For an individual who already has a respiratory issue, such as asthma, stress can exacerbate it.

Most people are aware of the fight or flight response. During this period of acute stress, heart rate increases and the heart muscles experience stronger contractions. Blood vessels dilate which increases the amount of blood elevated to large muscles and the heart, thereby increasing blood pressure. If we are unable to decrease our stress level and it instead becomes chronic, it can lead to long-term cardiovascular problems with increased risk for heart attack or stroke.

When you are stressed, your liver produces extra blood sugar to provide additional energy to deal with the stressor at hand. This can increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes long-term. You may also experience digestive upset, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and/or constipation, and stomach-ache, as well as heartburn and/or acid reflux. We are also more likely to reach out for “comfort” foods during times of stress, which are those foods higher in sugar, fat or salt. An increased consumption of food, specifically the ones that bring us “comfort”, can lead to weight gain.

Men and women alike can also experience low libido when stressed, as well as fertility problems. Men can experience erectile dysfunction, as their brain is occupied by the stressor(s). The fluctuating hormones that accompany chronic stress can also disturb the menstrual cycle.

Given the current circumstances, one thing that is of specific concern is that stress can weaken our immune system. With acute stress, we experience increased immune system activation, which is valuable at the time. Chronic stress disrupts communication between the immune system and the HPA axis (the interaction between the hypothalamus, pituitary gland and adrenal glands). The future development of physical and mental health conditions (e.g. depression and immune disorders, diabetes and obesity) has been linked to this communication disruption.

Stress can also disrupt our sleep and it has been shown that lack of sleep in both quantity and quality can weaken our immune system. Essentially this means that we are more likely to get sick and, when are sick, it can take longer for us to bounce back.

This may seem like doom and gloom, in a time where we may be feeling restricted, lacking control and overwhelmed. It’s important to distinguish between what we can control and what we cannot control. For those things that we cannot control, we need to take a step back, take a breath and realize that it is doing us more harm than good stressing about it. When we stress about something we cannot control, we are not fixing the issue; we are hurting ourselves. This is easier said than done, and it does take practice. You can do it though.

To see more from Health Promotion, follow the 4 Wing Connection Facebook Page: https://www.cafconnection.ca/National/Programs-Services/Health/Health-Promotion-Program/Health-Promotion-Webinars.aspx.

During this time, you may also contact us at our temporary email address 4WGHealthPromotion@gmail.com. Please keep in mind that due to the nature of this email, we cannot guarantee full confidentiality so do not send protected information.

References

