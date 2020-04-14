LifeSpeak and Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

National Defence

As Defence Team members continue the fight to limit the spread of COVID-19, working remotely has become the new normal for many across the country. Canadians continue to practice physical distancing and listen to guidelines put forth by public health authorities across the country. The changes to everyday life as a result of COVID-19, have led to a unique and challenging time period for all.

As the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) Co-Champions, we want to remind all Defence Team members of the free mental-health resources available through the program should they need them. Whether you are struggling with the transition to work from home, feeling socially isolated, or are simply interested in learning more about combatting mental health issues, we encourage you to utilize these free resources. If you’re feeling overwhelmed and need someone to talk with, the EAP is here to help!

For those who have not yet taken advantage of the LifeSpeak service, I encourage you to do so. LifeSpeak is, a web-based service that gives both military, through the Canadian Forces Members Assistance Program (CFMAP), and civilian Defence Team members, and their families, anonymous access to hours of video and informative content.

In reaction to COVID-19, LifeSpeak has recently launched content tailored to helping individuals through this challenging time.

We invite you to check-out a Q&A session with Licensed Psychologist, Narni Amsellem, Ph.D Social Distancing: What it means and how can you manage it in day-to-day life and many other topics that may be of interest.

How do I access LifeSpeak? You can access LifeSpeak in several ways:

• Go to the LifeSpeak website: canada.lifespeak.com or

• Download the app (Apple App Store or Google Play).

When logging into the App, please follow these steps. For:

• Client name, input Canada;

• Client password, input Canada.

Once complete, employees must then:

• Scroll down to accept terms and conditions;

• Then select Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) or Department of National Defence (DND) – Civilian and input corporate ID: Canada;

• Then click Access through group account.

If you or a loved one is struggling, please remember EAP is here to help!

Julie Charron, EAP Co-Champion

Des Rogers, EAP Co-Champion

As a reminder: Health Canada – Employee Assistance Services (EAS) is available 24/7, 365 days a year, by calling 1-800-268-7708 or 1-800-567-5803 (hearing impaired).

You can also access a variety of mental health resources and updated information related on how Defence is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic on the DND/CAF COVID-19 web site, the DND and CAF social media accounts, and the HR GO App.