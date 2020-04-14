PSP busy launching virtual programming

Cliff Kenyon

For many of us, the current new reality creates several challenges around how to spend our time at home. How do we put this time to good use?

Your local Personnel Support Programs (PSP) team is quick to offer solutions. You can check out a growing array of available options on Facebook at 4 Wing Connection. Other social media platforms are being utilized as well, such as YouTube and Instagram. Each week, check out the Courier News website at www.couriernews.ca/cfmws-virtual-programming/ to see the full schedule of upcoming events as well as useful facility information during this time of self isolation.

How about fitness training, yoga sessions, painting or testing your cooking skills? That’s just a selection of programs available.

In response to COVID-19, PSP is offering tele-fitness to Canadian Armed Forces members. By using social media platforms, the tele-fitness classes tailored to Canadian Armed Forces personnel become accessible to all. Prior to participating in this session, and to make an informed decision on whether you should seek advice from a qualified exercise professional or health care provider, consult the ‘Get Active Questionnaire’ of the Canadian Society of Exercise Physiology and its Reference Document. Get Active Questionnaire: https://www.csep.ca/CMFiles/GAQ_CSEPPATHReadinessForm_2pages.pdf. Get Active Reference Document: http://www.csep.ca/CMFiles/publications/GAQ_ReferenceDoc_2pages.pdf.

For example, you can join Fitness Instructor Luke live for a great workout. Bring a weighted object to the class, anything you can find around the house will work – milk jug, weighted back pack, a plastic tote, etc. By continuing with this tele-fitness class, you understand that there is a possibility of physical injury and you agree that you do so voluntarily, at your own risk. You also assume all risk of injury and agree to release the Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services from any and all claims related to your participation in this tele-fitness class.

Also, the PSP team and fitness professionals across Canada have put together 12hrs of virtual fitness per day. You can find links on the Facebook page.

Stress can be an issue in difficult times. Try TUNESday! Each week of April, Health Promotion Administrative Assistant, Taylor, will share a Spotify playlist with a theme to help with stress.

Last week’s theme was Calm. This playlist was to inspire a relaxing mood. Whether you are needing a moment to breathe or you find that soothing music helps you complete tasks, the hope was that these songs not only help with your stress, but also inspire you to play other songs that you enjoy listening to!

Each week, a PSP staff member will provide a helpful tip that they use to manage their stress. PSP Fitness Instructor, Sara turns to drawing to relieve stress.

“This drawing took about 15 minutes to do using felt markers,” she says on Facebook. “Drawing is something I do as a break throughout my day to clear my head and start fresh. It doesn’t take long to do and it’s fun starting new projects and challenging myself.”

PSP Recreational Supervisor Nikki talks about paint and how to decorate your windows at home for all to see.

“Have you taken a walk around your neighbourhood and found some beautiful paintings in the window? Wondering how you can make your windows a little bit more festive, too?”

Nikki shows you how and in a video shows you the materials you will need.

The Health Promotion Team’s April Campaign is “Self-Care to Stress Less” and they are bringing it to you virtually. Considering all that is going on, it’s a great time to remember to take care of yourself to help bring those stress levels down. Overall, self-care is about leading a healthy lifestyle which results in optimal physical and mental well-being. This month, the PSP Team will focus on stress management tips, tricks and techniques.