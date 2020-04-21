4 Wing defeating threat

Wing Chief Warrant Officer Rémi Nault, left, and Wing Commander Colonel Dave Moar answer questions during second Facebook Live virtual Town Hall. Photo: Screenshot from Facebook Live

Cliff Kenyon

4 Wing Cold Lake is gradually ramping up operations, Wing Commander Colonel Dave Moar said Thursday in his second virtual live Town Hall meeting over Facebook.

From a broadcast studio set up at Military Family Resource Centre Society at 4 Wing, Col. Moar reminded viewers that 4 Wing is a “Canada’s most important” fighter air base.

Put simply, he said the purpose of the base is to support NORAD and NATO and “the Wing has done an amazing job.”

“We have 2,800 at the base ensuring the success of that mission,” he said. That includes Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members plus about 500 contract workers and about 300 civilians.

And “COVID-19 has threatened those people,” he said.

Staffing was reduced on March 16 due to COVID-19 and no timeline has been set yet to resume regular staffing of operations.

Essential workers have been on the job and “we have to keep the base running.”

While regular operations have been suspended there are added challenges.

“We need to be prepared to support Canadians if called on,” Col. Moar said.

Although 4 Wing has been operating on “very reduced schedules” he said the base will be “slowly ramping up operations.”

After Col. Moar’s introductory remarks, the broadcast Town Hall format is to answer all pre-submitted questions followed by live questions from the virtual audience.

He explained the base follows directives from federal, provincial, municipal and health authorities regarding physical social distancing, cancellation of events and limiting gatherings of people.

“People have been taking this seriously. We don’t have any tolerance for unsafe behaviour.”

The message from federal health authorities has been to stay at home and keep your distance.

Col Moar stated that CAF members at 4 Wing Cold Lake must follow all lawful orders and are bound by the Code of Service Discipline. He also clarified that Military Police are empowered to intervene on the base and within the Residential Housing Unit neighbourhood to prevent risks to public health and safety.

“In the end Military Police can intervene in bad situations and make it right.”

He said a top concern for CAF members is upcoming postings, but decisions on some won’t be known until the end of the month. Until then, house hunting trips for those expected to be posted elsewhere are still on hold.

Col. Moar said he is optimistic posting season will “continue as planned.”

He admitted Cold Lake has been facing a “terrible housing crisis” with falling values for several years and CAF members facing steep losses up to $100,000 when they move to be posted elsewhere. He said the CAF is still working to solve that problem.

The day care centre at MFRCS remains closed and 4 Wing leaders are considering solutions when members cannot find alternative arrangements so they can continue essential work.

“We can’t put the member, the staff (at the day care) or the kids at risk,” he said.

Col. Moar said it is yet uncertain whether the 4 Wing Cold Lake Air Show will go on as planned in July 2020.

“We understand how important it is (economically) to the region,

but we don’t want to do anything irresponsible.”

A decision on the air show, expected to be made next month, is dependent on CAF policies, provincial rules regarding large gatherings as well as local and performer support. The show headliners are to be the U.S. Blue Angels and Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds. No firm decisions have been made yet from those groups regarding their participation.

Meanwhile, summer cadet programs usually offered at 4 Wing, have been cancelled for this year.

“We will use the time to improve our ability to support the cadets in 2021,”Col. Moar said.

Col. Moar finished his presentation by reminding everyone that our effective adherence to preventative measures have helped limit the numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region. He cautioned against complacency and said we need to keep up the momentum for a while longer.