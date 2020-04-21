National Canadian Film Day 2020 is going VIRTUAL

The Courier

This year, National Canadian Film Day is on Wednesday April 22nd.

REEL Canada decided to go virtual to offer the option of watching a movie online from home. There is also the opportunity to attend a Watch Party which features directors and/or actors and Q&As.

There are 11 small Watch Parties which will be hosted on different platforms, depending on the movie. The schedule is on the National Canadian Film Day website: https://canadianfilmday.ca/attend-a-watch-party/

The Watch Party will be live on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CanFilmDay/posts/2614088885506221?mc_cid=e8e4b132e3&mc_eid=d20a5998d5 and YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNWjjGReX1o&feature=youtu.be&mc_cid=e8e4b132e3&mc_eid=d20a5998d5

Keep an eye on our 4 Wing Connection Facebook page for details of a contest being offered for the people who attend the National PSP Facebook event and say they watched a movie from the National Canadian Film Day movie list.