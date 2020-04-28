Cold Lake Air Show cancelled

April 27, 2020 – 4 Wing Cold Lake, AB – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Due to the continued risk to public safety and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cold Lake Air Show (CLAS) 2020 Committee has decided to cancel this year’s air show. This difficult and unfortunate decision was made after a great deal of consideration and deliberation.

In order to respect the recent direction on social gatherings by Alberta Health Services it is imperative we continue to align our actions with those of the Government and take additional precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

4 Wing and the CLAS Committee apologize for any inconvenience this decision may cause and sincerely hope that our devoted sponsors, suppliers, vendors, volunteers and air show enthusiasts will be joining us for upcoming airshows.

With respect to the future, the CLAS Committee is already planning ahead to our next air show and want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their continued commitment to an event which has always been so important to 4 Wing, the City of Cold Lake, and the Lakeland region. We value and appreciate our long-standing relationship with our residents, businesses and communities and do not take for granted your unwavering support during these unprecedented times.

All tickets will be fully refunded starting May 10th.

For the most up-to-date information please visit the Cold Lake Air Show website at www.coldlakeairshow.com or the Cold Lake Air Show Facebook Page.

Colonel Dave Moar

Commander, 4 Wing