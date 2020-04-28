Keep up the connections

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Oliver Edwards

This pandemic crisis that the entire world is experiencing has been hard for many people. But one thing that has struck me is how humanity rises to the occasion when confronted with adversity. It truly is inspiring.

Society has had many problems for years. Of course, there are always problems. But one that has grown in significance in the last 20-30 years has been the problem of isolation. The advent of the internet and the proliferation of electronic communications has somehow paradoxically resulted in more loneliness in people than ever before. Loneliness is a major contributor to mental illness. It hurts people. I personally am convinced that though the rise in loneliness correlates with the rise of the internet, it is more likely fuelled by the intense individualism and tendency to overschedule that has grown at the same time.

Yet, as we have all been challenged to deliberately social distance, and all the things we used to keep ourselves so busy with have been curtailed or banned, what has been amazing to watch is how people are reaching out to one another in increasing ways. Video chatting and video conferencing has overnight become something everyone does, not just the nerdy or hyper-techie. People have made extra efforts to call one another and check in on one another, especially people who have been quarantined. People have become creative and imaginative about getting social – talking to neighbours over back fences, all kinds of things that people used to do normally, but have tailed off over the decades.

This is great stuff! This piece isn’t about a point to improve. This is a point to sustain. I want to say to Courier readers, if you aren’t already doing these things, join in! You will find community good for your soul, good for your emotional health, good for your neighbour’s health! Keep brainstorming, try new ways of staying in touch. This new way of living is something that should not just be for the middle of a pandemic. It should be a bedrock custom of life for all of us. It not only keeps us healthy, it protects us from the things that can go wrong. When people are engaged with you socially, they can look out for you… and you for them. We are all stronger as a pack, a tribe, a community. We are all nodes in the broader community of humanity.

One day, perhaps soon, this pandemic will end. And when it does, the temptation will be for us to add back in all the stressors, all the meetings, all the activities, all the sports games, all the lessons, all the programs that have isolated us from each other. All of these things have value, but we also tend to forget there is such a thing as “too much of a good thing”. My prayer is that the habits we build of living in real community right now are not thrust aside in our rush to “get back to normal”. I pray that, in at least this one regard, becomes “the new normal”. For all our sakes.

oliver.edwards@forces.gc.ca