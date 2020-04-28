Outdoor playground and fitness structures temporarily closed

April 21, 2020 – Cold Lake, AB – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

For public safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 4 Wing Cold Lake has temporarily closed all outdoor playground and fitness structures on the CFB Cold Lake Defence Establishment in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

In line with the City of Cold Lake’s municipal policy the areas temporarily closed are:

1) All outdoor playground and fitness structures;

2) Art Smith Aviation Academy playground area and structures;

3) MacKenzie dog park;

4) Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre Splash Park and Skate Park and:

5) Gazebos.

The hard surfaces of playground structures and fitness equipment are not cleaned, disinfected or inspected at this time, leaving a potential risk of transmission of the novel coronavirus.

These temporarily closures may cause some inconvenience however we do value public safety and the health and well-being of our members, their families and our community.

We encourage you to stay active by using nearby greenspaces while maintaining and respecting physical, social distancing and avoid social gatherings.

For the most up-to-date information please visit the 4 Wing Connection website at: www.cafconnection.ca (select Cold Lake CAF community) and follow the 4 Wing Connection Facebook page.