Wait…are you saying stress can be “good”?

Lisa Fisher, Health Promotion Specialist

We have likely all seen the memes wondering how we can send the year 2020 back for a refund. So far, for many people, there have been some incredibly stressful experiences this year. With the continuing uncertainty around COVID-19, there is the potential for continued distress. Although we could write many articles about the difficulties surrounding many of us currently, it is time to examine stress from the positive side of things. There is such a thing as “good stress” and, even in times of distress, we can learn and grow.

First, let us remember what stress is. It is our response to an internal or external trigger (i.e. a stressor). When we perceive that our resources are lacking and we, therefore, are unable to handle said trigger, we experience stress. We can feel both physical and psychological responses to a stressor. Many of us consider stress to be bad. For example, we feel stressed over our workload with never-ending deadlines, with family or relationship conflict, with trying to parallel park in the city or driving on a major highway when we never have before. Generally, we do not think of these experiences as good; they are “stressful” and we dislike the impact they have on us.

Good stress is called eustress. It is extremely easy to mistake it for the bad stress, which is distress. Even though we may experience many of the same or similar physical or psychological effects as when we are white-knuckled driving down a major highway in a snowstorm, we are benefitting when we are experiencing eustress. This type of stress pushes us out of our comfort zones and encourages us to achieve our dreams through motivation and inspiration, and it helps build our resiliency. So, when are we experiencing this so-called eustress?

Life changes are a big example of eustress. Examples that many people can think of would be getting married or having a baby. Those are events that are exciting but can be a source of stress because there is a lot to do and prepare for. In the military community, a posting that you have been dreaming of for years comes around. Although you are thrilled to be starting a new adventure, it comes along with the process of moving you and potentially your family, as well as learning a new job and fitting in to a new workplace. These are all things that are positive in your life but can be stressful while experiencing them.

If you enjoy going on vacation, you may be familiar with the stress that comes with traveling. Ensuring that you make your flight, whether domestic or international, dealing with customs if required, trying to communicate in a different language; these are all things that can be overwhelming. Some people may find the act of traveling itself stressful, whether they hate to fly or drive. If we can travel, those experiences of seeing a new place, learning about a different culture, and/or trying new things all add enrichment to our lives.

Learning something new can also bring out eustress. When we try something new, it is bound to feel a bit strange and uncomfortable with the potential for mistakes. Learning from these mistakes and taking ownership of those feelings of discomfort as positive markers of growth are great ways to turn what could be distress into eustress.

Often, we view the stressors in our lives as threats. Instead, see them as challenges when possible. What can you learn from them? What will you gain from going through this experience? To encourage positive stress in your life, push yourself to learn something new every day and set realistic goals that you can achieve.

Although it is encouraged to change our perceptions to view events in our lives as challenges rather than threats, it is important to know that it is normal and okay to feel distressed in these current uncertain times. If you would like more information on stress management, the Health Promotion Team will be providing a 4-part virtual Stress Management Series on Thursdays at 1800hrs starting on May 7. Follow 4 Wing Connection on Facebook for more information. If you need to talk to someone, the following services are available 24/7: CAF Member Assistance (1-800-268-7708) and Family Information Line (1-800-866-4546).