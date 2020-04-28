April 28, 2020

Window dressings show signs of hope

Unable to meet in person, Cold Lake residents are expressing their hopes for an end to the pandemic by decorating windows for all to see.
The general message seems to be: We’re missing you, hope to see you soon.

Signs of hope cold lake
Signs of hope cold lake
Signs of hope cold lake
Signs of hope cold lake
Signs of hope cold lake
Signs of hope cold lake
Signs of hope cold lake
Hearts on windows
Signs of hope cold lake
Tags: ,

More in News

 
 