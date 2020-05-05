Medley CFB Society

The CWO Peter Stauffer Memorial Scholarships were created by the Medley CFB Society in honour of Peter Stauffer, the Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) and an active member of the Society from July 2000 until July 2004, who passed away due to cancer 19 September 2004. In Peter Stauffer’s name, the Society presents three $2500.00 scholarships each academic year.

In June 2005, the first two CWO Peter Stauffer Memorial Scholarships were presented by Mrs. Rae Stauffer in her late husband’s name. To date, the Medley CFB Society has presented twenty-eight scholarships to deserving students.

CWO Peter Stauffer was dedicated developing and strengthening the character of the military family and improving the Quality of Life for the community in general. He was well-known for his commitment and support to the entire Cold Lake community. He was a strong advocate of community participation throughout his tenure as WCWO at 4 Wing.

The application process for the Memorial Scholarships is open to all graduating high school students who are dependents of personnel currently serving at 4 Wing in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) whether in the Regular or Reserve Force or as a Department of National Defence (DND) or Non Public Funds (NPF) employees. The students must be planning on pursuing full-time post-secondary studies at a recognized educational institution (academic or technical), must have maintained a consistent academic standing and have contributed to the community in a demonstrable manner. Students should note that a consistent academic standing does not indicate they must be on the “honour roll”. If you have maintained a consistent grade point average – whether at a “C” level or an “A” level – you meet that eligibility requirement. Peter Stauffer never insisted that personnel “be the best” – only that they DO THEIR BEST and try to better themselves.

The most important application requirement is the 500-word essay on either ‘Leadership’, ‘Quality of Life’ or ‘Community Spirit’. These were the qualities that defined Peter Stauffer and were the qualities he most encouraged others to develop. It is critical that applying students provide a clear and well thought out presentation of what their selected quality means to them and illustrate that quality’s influence in their own lives.

The Medley CFB Society is very proud to sponsor the CWO Peter Stauffer Memorial Scholarships for dependents of 4 Wing personnel and eagerly anticipate the application submissions we receive each year. We encourage all eligible students to apply for these scholarships. The deadline for this year’s submissions is 5 June, 2020.

Should there be any questions regarding the CWO Peter Stauffer Memorial Scholarships and the application process, please contact the 4 Wing CWO Executive Assistant, Sergeant Nicholas Broczkowski at: 780-840-8000 ext. 8112 or email directly to: Nicholas.Broczkowski@forces.gc.ca.