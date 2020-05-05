Meditation 101

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Zibby Jonczyk

Meditation is a process of training your mind to focus and redirect your thoughts. You can use it to increase awareness of yourself and your surroundings. There are many benefits of meditation. Meditation has been often used to reduce stress and develop concentration. Studies have shown that meditation is a powerful and natural treatment for people who suffer from depression and anxiety. It helps to improve your health by strengthening your immune system, improving your heart rate, reducing your blood pressure, and lowering cholesterol levels. As your body receives a message to relax it also removes tension and tightness, not only from your muscles but also from your mind.

There are many kinds of meditation techniques, for example: mindfulness meditation, body scan relaxation, Christian or Zen meditation, transcendental meditation, etc.

The one perhaps I am the most familiar with is a Christian meditation which is the process of intentionally focusing on specific thoughts such as a bible passage and reflecting on their meaning in the context of the love of God. Christian meditation aims to heighten the personal relationship based on the love of God. It brings us into a communion with God, our neighbours and ourselves.

Although I tried different forms of meditation, I am by no means an expert in any meditation technique. You can find many meditation and relaxation videos online. Allow me to share with you some simple steps of how you can teach yourself to meditate. You can use guided audio meditation, relaxation and meditation music or do it in complete silence.

– Find a quiet place where nobody will disturb you;

– Sit or lie comfortably. You can use a chair, an exercise mat or a cushion;

– Set up time you want to meditate. You can start with 15-30 mins (do not be surprised if you fall asleep);

– Close your eyes. Avoid any visual stimulation;

– Begin by taking deep, controlled in-breaths and deep controlled out-breaths;

– Focus your attention on the breath and on how the body moves with each inhalation and exhalation;

– Pick a simple word or a phrase such as “love”, “Jesus” or imagine a symbol such as a cross which is particularly comforting to you;

– Repeat the word, phrase or visualize the image that you have chosen over and over with every out-breath. The monotony will calm you down.

Mindfulness meditation creates a relaxation response throughout your body – opposite of the arousal response. During mindfulness, observe your thoughts without either suppressing them or judging them. Act like a detached observer of what is impacting your mind. For each thought, simply observe its contents and how it makes you feel, that’s all.

The result? Over time, you will be more aware of how you are now reacting to a particular stressor and have better insight regarding the stressors your mind is dealing with. You will also develop a new and better way of responding to such stressors in general and accepting them as a normal part of your life.

