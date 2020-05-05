Lisa Fisher, Health Promotion Specialist

The Health Promotion Department wants you to “Sleep for Your Health!” The May virtual campaign is focusing on sleep: what it is, why you should do it and how to make it a priority.

Sleep is one of the fundamental needs for optimal health, much like nutrition and physical activity. The National Sleep Foundation’s recommendations state that adults between the ages of 18 to 64

should sleep seven to nine hours per night. Some adults may need six hours or less whereas others need more than nine hours of sleep per night for optimal functioning. Keep in mind, however, that these “short” and “long” sleepers are quite rare, in that they represent less than 10 per cent of the adult population. To understand what your individual sleep need is per night, you must acknowledge whether you are well rested both upon awakening and throughout the day. If you are not, you may be sleeping less than your body needs. If you are sleeping between seven to nine hours per night and you are still feeling fatigued, you may wish to discuss this with

your healthcare practitioner to rule out a sleep disorder.

As a fundamental need, we spend 1/3 of our lives sleeping. Even though research has shown the importance of sleep for our health, 1/3 of Canadians sleep fewer hours per night than the National Sleep Foundation recommendations. Furthermore, over half of Canadians state that they sleep less because they want to accomplish more during the day. It appears that oftentimes we put sleep on the back burner and believe that being tired the next day is a small price to pay for more productivity in the present. Unfortunately, when we continue to think this way and cut back on our sleep, we are accumulating a sleep debt. When the sleep debt becomes too large, we are unable to fully pay it back, resulting in increased and constant fatigue.

If you want to learn more about sleep, check out Health Promotion’s virtual campaign which can be found on the 4 Wing Connection Facebook page. Here are some highlights of the campaign:

Sleep & You Webinar Series held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1200-1230hrs

Stress Management Webinar Series held on Thursdays from 1800-1845hrs

#MythMonday, debunking sleep myths every Monday at 1200hrs

TUNESdays Spotify playlists to help with sleep, released every Tuesday at 1200hrs

There will also be a Sleep Survey released on May 7 at 1200hrs; this will be a quick survey that can help to inform PSP on their future sleep programming. There will also be tons of other activities, including sleep hygiene tips, nutritional videos and app recommendations. PSP Community Recreation will also be hosting family friendly sleep campaign activities. To learn more about sleep, contact the Health Promotion Department at 4WGHealthPromotion@gmail.com.