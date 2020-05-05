Try making your own positive sign

Submitted

In recognition of Mental Health Week (May 4-10), Northern Lights Public Schools and the Successful Families, Successful Kids Project are pleased to announce our “Positive Signs for Mental Health” initiative.

Our goal is to spread positive messages of hope and encouragement throughout our community and show people that we care about them and are here to support them. We will need everyone’s help to do this and are hoping you will do what you can to support us.

Here’s how you can get involved:

1. Become a host location for one of our Positive Signs lawn signs.

Northern Lights Public Schools and the Successful Families, Successful Kids Project gave away 500 18X24 lawn signs with positive messages on them to display during Mental Health Week (May 4-10).

2. Get creative and make your own Positive Signs to display.

Make your own lawn sign or put one up in your window.

Find your sidewalk chalk and write positive messages on your

sidewalks or driveways. You could even use found or recycled materials to create something 3-D!

3. Encourage others to post their own Positive Signs.

We are challenging the entire community to display Positive Signs during Mental Health Week. That includes asking local businesses and community organizations to post positive messages on their digital signs, sandwich boards, windows and displays. It also includes asking grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and anyone else you know to create a Positive Sign.

4. Share your signs on social media.

After you create or put up your sign, take a picture and post it on social media (or have your parents post it). Tag us @nlpsab on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and use the hashtag #NLPSpositivesigns. This will help us share all of our Positive Signs with people who may not be able to see them outside or even people outside of our communities who may need some words of encouragement.

In addition to our Positive Signs for Mental Health initiative, we are continuing to add the resources available for parents and students in the Mental Health section of our website. Please check back regularly to see what new items we have added.