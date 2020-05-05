Youth Reporter Competition: Time to vote for your favourite story

CAF Newspapers

Last fall, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Newspapers* invited youths from military families between 13 and 18 to take part in this new and exciting Youth Reporter Competition for a chance to win a grand prize package and scholarship valued at $2,500.

Youths were asked to submit a story idea about something important to their life or the community around them. Over 50 applications were received from CAF youths from all over the country and around the world. A selection committee comprised of CAF Newspaper Editors met in late January to go through all the applications received and select the five most unique and powerful stories with the best editorial merit. The six finalists were informed in early February and were given a few weeks to deliver their unique stories, all of which are featured in a special PLAY e-zine edition published on CAFconnection.ca as well as in Canadian Forces Newspapers across the country.

“What a great opportunity for the youth of our military community to share their voices,” says Colonel Telah Morrison, Director, Military Family Services. “I thank CAF Newspapers for creating this program and giving youth the means by which to express themselves.”

CAF Newspapers are now inviting community members to vote for their favourite story for a chance to win a prize**. Voting will be open until 31 May 2020 (closes at midnight EDT) at CAFconnection.ca/YouthReporter. They hope many of you will take the time to get to know these young finalists, read these unique stories and cast your vote to crown the best Youth Reporter of 2020!

*CAF Newspapers are managed by Personnel Support Programs, a division of Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS).

**Voting rules apply.