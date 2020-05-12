Cold Lake prepared to follow provincial relaunch strategy

City of Cold Lake

Cold Lake, AB – The City of Cold Lake is preparing to take steps to open in accordance with the Government of Alberta’s relaunch strategy.

Council has requested that administration reestablish full Council Meetings in council chambers, which has been rearranged to provide for enhanced social distancing for elected officials, administration, and members of the visiting public. Prior meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic response were held with three of the seven elected officials joining the meeting via teleconference.

The Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club and the Cold Lake Marina are also being staffed to prepare to open with the necessary public health restrictions in place.

“It is heartening to see that residents have heeded the Federal and Provincial calls for caution in this time, and we are happy to see this first tentative step towards reopening,” Mayor Craig Copeland said. “Many people have been without work for an extended period and, once the economy reopens, they are hoping they will have jobs to go back to. By following the Government of Alberta’s lead in opening some businesses and facilities, we hope to save as many businesses and jobs as possible. Government assistance has helped in the interim, but we are also hearing concerns from business owners that the government assistance may be de-incentivizing people from returning to work. We will need a properly functioning economy in order to be sustainable.”

The Cold Lake Marina is scheduled to be opened for the May long weekend, but the actual date of opening is dependent on ice conditions.

The Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club was given the go ahead to open by 4 Wing Cold Lake and is scheduled to open on May 12. Tee times will need to be booked by phone. The city operates the facility under an operating license agreement with 4 Wing Cold Lake. Golf courses were allowed to open May 2, provided any restaurants, clubhouses, and pro shops remained closed. These facilities will be allowed to open, with restrictions, during the first phase of the province’s opening, which is tentatively scheduled for May 14.

Details about the opening of the Marina and the Golf and Winter Club, will be advertised at www.coldlake.com and on the City of Cold Lake’s social media sites. The city’s website also publishes the current statues of municipal facilities, along with contact information for the facilities.

“We are thrilled with our residents, our staff and the essential businesses’ response so far,” Copeland said. “City Hall has been inspected and passed with flying colours, and our response has been found to be in keeping with the provincial recommendations, which has been our goal all along.”

Details about the provincial government’s relaunch strategy, and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at www.alberta.ca.