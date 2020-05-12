Military Sports News and Q and A

Jerry Ingham, 4 Wing Cold Lake Military Sports Coordinator

We are living in a very uncertain time for military sports. There are some positives starting to appear though.

Golf courses are generally open with modified rules and physical distancing in place for Recreational Golf.

There will be a CAF Navy virtual run and bike. More to follow on those military run events. Virtual events are likely to be the way forward for the foreseeable future. We are working on some local virtual events too!

The CAF National Run is postponed until further notice. CAF National Ball hockey is cancelled and it is therefore likely that Regional Ball Hockey will be cancelled as well.

Each province has different guidelines for when they will phase in sporting events so this obviously puts CAF Canada West Regional Sports for the upcoming season in question.

Getting the CAF back to their workplaces safely is going to be the obvious first priority.

Hopefully sports will follow, in some modified fashion, most likely on virtual platforms.

Please send me your military sports questions to ingham.jerry@cfmws.com and I’ll do my best to answer your questions in next weeks column.

In the meantime, stay safe and have faith – Military Sports Will be Back!