Together we can make a difference.

Dear Defence Team members:

I am privileged to be the Champion for the 2020 National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC), as well as the National Defence COVID-19 Emergency Charity Campaign. As you know, Canada and the rest of the world are facing unprecedented circumstances right now. In response the Government of Canada has launched an emergency campaign to give public servants a way to help those in their communities impacted by COVID-19.

Millions of Canadians find themselves in difficult circumstances right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are the vulnerable and isolated – seniors, new Canadians, the newly unemployed, those facing health issues, physical and otherwise. They need our help urgently and that is why I am reaching out to you now.

Members of the Defence Team support Canadians at home and abroad every single day, and while the circumstances are different, Canadians need our assistance now. Not just the assistance they receive from those of us who are part of and supporting Operation LASER, but help from every member of the Defence Team. If you are in a position to donate, I urge you to do so. Together we can support our fellow Canadians and make a real difference in these challenging times.

An easy-to-use website, National Defence COVID-19 Emergency Charity Campaign, has been set up. It explains the important work being done by the two organizations who will be receiving funds from this emergency campaign – United Way Centraide Canada and HealthPartners, the umbrella under which more than a dozen national health charities do their valuable work. I encourage you to click through at the link above to learn more about how those organizations are helping the most vulnerable Canadians in each of our communities.

While this campaign is outside of our normal NDWCC period, funds raised will be included in the final 2020 total. We’re a generous community at all times and I know, even in these difficult times, we’ll come through again.

Thanks to you all for showing such diligence and dedication as we navigate these unprecedented events. And thanks in advance for supporting the emergency campaign.

Together we can make a difference.

Sincerely,

Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre

Commander, Canadian Army and Champion for the 2020 NDWCC