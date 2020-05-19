“Remain home, remain ready,” says Col Dave Moar

4 Wing CWO Remi Nault and Wing Commander Col Dave Moar answer questions in emails during virtual Town Hall meeting. Photo: Facebook Screenshot

Cliff Kenyon

Be smart and be safe as pandemic restrictions are slowly lifted, 4 Wing Commanding Officer Col. Dave Moar said in a May 3 Town Hall meeting broadcast on Facebook.

“Remain home, remain ready,” he said.

Moar, with CWO Remi Nault, held their third virtual Town Hall meeting from Military Family Resource Centre Society since the pandemic arrived in Alberta in March.

The Town Hall followed quarterly Awards ceremony which was prerecorded and also presented on the MFRCS facebook site.

The difficulty some members face trying to sell a home in Cold Lake due to a posting “is one of my top issues. I hope to see a resolution of the housing issue soon.”

He said flying missions are about 50 per cent of the level prior to arrival of COVID-19, flying about 100 missions in the past week.

To ensure the continued health of essential workers segregrated groups are split into teams who work in rotation and don’t mingle with each other.

Moar said some COVID-19 restrictions for social gatherings in Cold Lake are being lifted and 4 Wing will be following guidelines set by provincial and municipal authorities.

He said hopefully more restrictions will be lifted soon “so we can enjoy our recreational areas.”

“4 Wing will keep pace with municipalities and the province.”

During rigid restrictions some 4 Wing Canadian Armed Forces members have kept busy volunteering in with organizations in the City of Cold Lake.

“There are some great examples of members volunteering in the community,” he said. Some are doing tasks on a volunteer basis such as delivering groceries to residents self-isolating at home who cannot go to grocery stores.

“There are great ways to help in the community at minimal risk.”

By May 19, MFRCS is expected to re-open day care facilities.

“This is great news. A step in the right direction,” said Moar.

He said members need not worry about regulations regarding hair cuts.

“If you don’t feel safe (getting a hair cut) you won’t get into trouble for that.”

He said 4 Wing has “gotten the green light” for all planned posting plans.