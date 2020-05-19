Send a Defence Team colleague a Virtual Shout-Out!

National Defence

Do you know of a co-worker who deserves a special shout out?

Do you want to give a colleague a high-five but physical distancing prevents it?

Are you looking for a way to recognize your peers in this current online-only environment?

If you answered YES to any of these questions, then a Virtual Shout-out is the way to go!

It’s always important to recognize colleagues for their dedication and contributions to the Defence Team. During this unique and challenging period, it’s difficult for Defence Team Members to stay connected with colleagues and maintain team cohesion, let alone congratulate them in front of their peers for a job well done.

But how do you do that when we can’t shake each other’s hand and give them a “Bravo Zulu” face-to-face?

Here’s how:

The Corporate Awards and Recognition Secretariat (CARS) invites all members of the Defence Team to give a ‘Virtual Shout-Out’ to a Department of National Defence/Canadian Armed Forces (DND /CAF) colleague or a team, to express your appreciation, praise, or acknowledgement for their contributions.

What is a Virtual Shout-Out?

A Virtual Shout-Out is a few sentences recognizing a colleague for a job well done! Shout-Outs will be posted to the new Defence Team “Virtual Shout-Out” Bulletin Board on The Maple Leaf, HR Go RH app and the Defence Team intranet. Messages should be brief, and include; the name of the individual, why they are being acknowledged, how they achieved their goal or made their mark and its impact on the team or organization. You can check-out some early submissions to the Bulletin Board, below.

Don’t delay – virtually shout-out your hard-working colleagues today!

Please e-mail all requests for shout outs to the CARS at Awards-Recompenses@forces.gc.ca. Please also provide the email(s) of the person(s) being recognized. Please note, shout-Out recipients will be given the option to “opt out” of having their message displayed on the Bulletin Board, and submissions can remain anonymous.

You can also access a variety of resources and updated information related on how Defence is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Defence Team – COVID-19 page, the DND and CAF social media accounts, and on the HR Go RH app.