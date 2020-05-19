Sharing our blessings

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Megan Jones

Over the past few weeks, living in this COVID-19 world with all its social distancing, we’ve been given a chance to think about what it means to live in community. As the virus spread across the globe it quickly became apparent just how closely we are all connected. And as the world responded to this pandemic, with a variety of social distancing measures, we have had to think about what it means to be community when we can’t necessarily be physically present with each other. What does community look like now?

Our society teaches us the importance of independence, this idea that we don’t need anyone. We are taught that we should be able to do it on our own and not rely on anyone. And while independence has its own strengths and virtues, it also needs to be balanced with the need for inter-dependence; valuing our connections to each other and knowing we can be stronger when we see ourselves as part of a larger community. And maybe our COVID-19 world can teach us the profound necessity of living inter-dependently and learning how to rely on each other.

At the beginning of all this, we did see some hoarding in the grocery stores but for the most part the focus has been on how to help each other through this time of uncertainty. When I called up folks who were in isolation to ask them if they needed anything, more often than not they would tell me that their neighbours and co-workers were already dropping off groceries. I’ve talked to others who were searching for ways to help out. People are looking for opportunities to help out in any way they can, whether it’s sewing masks or doing the shopping for a neighbor who can’t leave their house or supporting local business or just trying to take care of each other across distances. And this movement to help and care for each other can be seen right across our Wing. Units like 1 AMS, 10 FTTS and AETE are taking to their sewing machines to produce face masks for every member of the Wing. Members of 22 CFHSC will be traveling to Quebec this week in support of OP LASER. Once there, they will be providing care to those in long-term care facilities. Unit Sentinels across the Wing are stepping up and providing peer support and checking in on their colleagues. People are reaching out and helping their communities in a variety of ways.

It could be that COVID-19 is teaching us just how deeply we are connected and how much stronger we can be when we care for each other. It’s all about sharing what abundance we have, whether that’s our time, talents or blessings. Because what has been given to us can only become a true blessing when we use it for others. And although this is not the ideal situation, we have been given a chance to re-assess our priorities and be present for one another. Blessings to you and your loved ones.

megan.jones@forces.gc.ca