May 26, 2020

409 Squadron promotion

409 Sqn CO LCol Colin Marks and SCWO Terry George demonstrating social distancing while promoting ACS Technician Avr Peter Loewen to Cpl. This occurred on 1 May 2020. He was one of 7 promotions that day. Photo: Cpl Krystal Wilson
