CAF Western Region Regional Volleyball Championships

Team Captain, Sgt G. Lee goes for a spike supported by his teammates against CFB Shilo. Photo: Avr Clement

Maj Kris Hjalmarson

Editor’s Note: Even though this happened in early March, we wanted to include this submission for your awareness to recognize the Regional Volleyball teams

From 8-13 March both the 4 Wing Men’s and Women’s volleyball teams competed at CFB Edmonton at the Western Region Regional Volleyball Championships. The Men’s team put in a valiant effort, taking every game to the full amount of sets, eventually falling to 19 Wing Comox in five sets in the semi-finals. The men’s team, practicing two or more times a week since September 2019 came together brilliantly at this tournament and were eager to reach the finals for the 2021 Championships.

Participating in a team sport in particular, tests and teaches athletes that the hard work is the base for success in competition. It teaches us how to experience loss, recover, improve and try again. On a team there are always outstanding individuals, but the efforts of each player is what is crucial, and thus must be valued to win. This directly translates into the skills critical to us as military professionals, as well as being an essential part of mental and physical well-being.