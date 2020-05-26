Family Support Initiatives

Submitted

Here is a summary of a few key current and near-term initiatives from CFMWS and the FST available to support CAF families during this time.

Telemedicine

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services are working with our partners at Maple to ensure families of Canadian Armed Forces members can connect with Canadian doctors for medical care using their phone, tablet or computer – any time, 24/7. Maple doctors can treat many conditions online including (but certainly not limited to) bladder infections, UTIs, cold & flu, eye infections, sexual health issues (including ED), vomiting, diarrhea, skin issues and more. The service is available Monday to Friday from 7:00 am to 11:59 pm EDT. CAF Connection is the primary source of information regarding this service – please visit the following link to learn more:

EN: https://www.cafconnection.ca/National/Programs-Services/Health/Health-Care/Virtual-Doctor-Support-for-Military-Families-during-COVID-19.aspx

FR: https://www.connexionfac.ca/Nationale/Programmes-et-Services/Sante/Soins-de-sante/Soutien-medical-virtuel-pour-les-familles-des-militaires-pendant-la-pandemie-de-la-COVID%E2%80%9119.aspx

Support Our Troops (SOT) Scholarships

This program recently opened. Information can be found at:

EN: https://www.supportourtroops.ca/Get-Support/Education/Scholarships

FR: https://www.appuyonsnostroupes.ca/Obtenir-du-soutien/Bourses-d-etudes

SOT Camp Program

CFMWS is working to reopen the camp program and details will be forthcoming in the next few weeks, with specific messaging for the chain of command and also for families.

Family Sponsor Program Updates

Family Sponsor Program materials have been updated for 2020. At the following link you can find an updated Comd Team Handbook (which includes an updated family welcome letter template) and new Program posters (All materials are available in English and French):

EN: https://www.cfmws.com/en/AboutUs/MFS/Pages/RCAF-.aspx

FR: https://www.cfmws.com/fr/aboutus/mfs/pages/rcaf-.aspx