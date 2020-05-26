Playgrounds opening as virus fears ease

The outdoor fitness park is just one of the outdoor facilities opening at 4 Wing Cold Lake after being closed due to the pandemic. Photo: Submitted

Cliff Kenyon

Facilities at 4 Wing Cold Lake are beginning to be open to the public after the closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4 Wing playgrounds, fitness structures, the Mackenzie Dog Park, as well as the outdoor fitness park and skateboard park at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre are opening. Other 4 Wing outdoor facilities are not opening at this time.

Appropriate signage will be in place at all open facilities to reflect the changes.

The Government of Alberta has imposed a limit of 50 people on outdoor gatherings and is requiring physical distancing such that people who are not from the same household should keep two metres apart. Be advised that these outdoor facilities are not inspected or disinfected so please use caution.

In the City of Cold Lake, outdoor parks and playgrounds, including the skatepark, are also open under the Government of Alberta guidelines.

For the time being in Cold Lake, other outdoor recreational facilities will remain closed as the city works with health officials to understand the restrictions that are in place and what will be required to open these facilities safely once allowed to do so.