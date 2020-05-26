Why poor sleep can be a nightmare

Lisa Fisher, Health Promotion Specialist

Most adults require 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night. Sleep has been established as a fundamental human need which is integral to our health. Despite this, over 1/3 of Canadians have been found to sleep less hours per night than recommended. When it comes to military personnel, an objective analysis found that men, in particular, do not achieve minimal sleep recommendations. This could be a result of a variety of factors, including the belief held by military personnel that their ability to function optimally is not affected by insufficient sleep.

Sleep plays a huge part in our daytime functioning and overall health. When we sleep, our energy is restored and conserved so when we wake up, we can function optimally. Our memories and experiences are also sorted and stored by our brain while we sleep. This process allows us to remember things that we need to. Most of our bodily functions are also impacted by sleep, including our heart and lung functions, endocrine system, and metabolism. When we don’t get enough quantity or quality sleep, our bodily functions are impacted and so, therefore, is our overall health.

If you are depriving yourself of sleep, there are likely warning signs that are going off. You may or may not be paying attention to these signs. If you are not paying attention, then it is important to tune in. How the lack of sleep can impact us over the course of a few days may seem inconsequential; however, when it becomes a chronic issue our health risks increase. Some of the most common signs that you are not getting enough sleep include yawning and fatigue. You may experience more headaches than normal and have a strong desire to go to sleep. People may tell you that you “look tired”; this is a result of your hair and skin cell regeneration decreasing. Maybe you are cranky, more irritable, or emotional, or you experience a lack of patience when you have not slept enough. Even if you do not notice these signs, other people around you probably do. Your ability to focus, be attentive and remember is also compromised. Sleep loss can lead to weight gain through a combination of factors including hormonal deregulation and glucose deregulation, leading us to be hungrier, eat more and crave unhealthy food such as those high in sugar and fat. There is also the likelihood that your immune system can be compromised, increasing your risk of getting sick and possibly remaining sick for longer.

Those were the acute health effects. What about when you are not sleeping well for a while? Chronic sleep deprivation can exacerbate these health effects, as well as already existing health conditions. Headaches and fatigue can become severe. That strong urge to sleep may be replaced with “sleep attacks” where you uncontrollably fall asleep. “Looking tired” is not the only issue you have to worry about when your skin and hair cells fail to regenerate; you may experience premature aging of your skin, hair, and reproductive system. For men, this means lower sperm count. The seemingly benign emotional responses toward situations or others may lead to anxiety, depression and/or burnout. The inability to pay attention and to store memories effectively may lead to attention deficit and/or memory loss, leading to negative occupational and academic outcomes. With glucose deregulation, higher consumption of unhealthy foods, and higher blood pressure, your risk of diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease increases. Reduced immune system functioning over time will also increase your risk for certain types of cancer, specifically colorectal and breast cancers.

Whether you are sleep deprived for a few days or for much longer, you increase your risk of injury or accident when operating a motor vehicle, machinery, or tools. This can lead to severe issues in the safety-sensitive environment of the military. Overall, lack of sleep increases mortality.

When you are thinking about cutting back on sleep to finish your Netflix show, play a few more video games, get to the end of your book, or get some additional work done, remember the impact that this decision could have. It is not just about feeling a little tired the next day; the impacts can be severe and long-lasting.

