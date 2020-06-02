It’s tee time again at the Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club

Jerry Ingham, 4 Wing Military Sports Coordinator

Golfers have been eager to get outside and play a game since re-opening of the Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club.

Golf is one of the few sports permitted under provincial health regulations, but there are rules to ensure safe distancing and safe play.

For a start, you have to phone ahead to book a tee time and you will notice there are plenty of signs at the entrance to the course outlining the new rules of play.

4 Wing Military Sports Section is preparing for the possibility of returning to league play if Wing leadership decides it is safe for military personnel.

Meanwhile, Rec I/S Golf League President MWO Gary Warbeck is stepping down this year.

We want to thank him very much for his past six years of service to the league.

We are looking for someone to volunteer to take over that position. If anyone is interested please contact the 4 Wing Cold Lake Military Sports Coordinator Mr. Jerry Ingham at ingham.jerry@cfmws.com for more info. MWO Warbeck will also be happy to advise the incoming President of what is required.