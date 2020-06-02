Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Andrew Whitman

Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a German Christian who opposed the Nazis during the Second World War. For his troubles, he was executed just two weeks before he would have been freed by the allied advance. He was killed for his involvement in Operation Valkyrie (an attempt to assassinate Hitler), but he opposed Nazism from the beginning.

If Bonhoeffer had toed the party line, he might have been a leading theologian in the prestigious Berlin University. Instead, because of his convictions, he was refused the right to teach, and formed his own seminary, where he enjoyed the sweetness of this ‘life together’ in obscurity in the wilderness. Eventually, even this came to the attention of the Nazi party and was shut down. Before the war started, at the encouragement of his friends, Bonhoeffer fled from Germany to take a teaching position in America. Incredibly, he returned to Germany within a month in order to suffer with the brothers and sisters there.

In this context, Bonhoeffer wrote a little book called Life Together, about how to live together in community, or in a household. Now that we are all holed up in our homes against a different sort of enemy, I have found this book to be incredibly helpful for ‘life together’ with my family. It would be impossible to divorce Bonhoeffer’s advice from its distinctly Christian context, and I would encourage those who are

religious to have a look. Still, there are some interesting universal insights.

Bonhoeffer encourages us to start the day with prayer together. Prayer is a good way to ‘centre ourselves’, to prepare our hearts and minds to face the day. Doing it together encourages us in our common goals and unites us as a family. When everyone is cooped up and starts to get grumpy, it is a good time to stop and pray together; and I notice that it really does ‘head it off at the pass’ to start the day with it. Bonhoeffer writes, “The prayer of the morning will determine the day. Wasted time, which we are ashamed of, temptations that beset us, weakness and listlessness in our work, disorder and indiscipline in our thinking and our relations with other people very frequently have their cause in neglect of the morning prayer. The organization and distribution of our time will be better for having been rooted in prayer.”

Bonhoeffer encourages us to work hard and diligently, and so to better enjoy the rest that comes between. Take a pause and eat lunch together. Have the evening meal at the table together as a family. Talk about how your day went. For the Christian, Bonhoeffer adds the presence of God to the presence of our family members. As we eat the gifts of the Earth, we remember Him as the Creator of the Earth and the giver of the gifts. And we recognize the presence of Jesus at the table breaking bread with us and sharing His life with us.

I realize that not everyone has the luxury of a supportive family to share their isolation with. Bonhoeffer has chapter on ‘the Day Alone’ that could be the subject of a future article. For those who share a home with others, consider some of Bonhoeffer’s advice, which gave him hope and peace and even happiness in the middle of very stressful and painful and fearful times. Can you carve some time out of every day to deliberately talk with your family and get some focus for the day? To pray? Hope and peace and joy are gifts from God, and promises from God to those who seek Him and are humble. Life together with others is made whole by life together with our Creator.

andrew.whitman@forces.gc.ca