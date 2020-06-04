Notice – 4 Wing Cold Lake’s “back gate” road closure

Public Service Announcement

June 5, 2020 – Cold Lake, AB – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

From Thursday June 5 until further notice, 4 Wing Cold Lake’s “back gate”, situated at Kingsway road, will be closed due to water damage from the heavy rainfall.

The closure will begin at the security guard building (851) and end at the Marie Creek Bridge (near the 4 Wing viewing area). No traffic will be allowed through this zone until repairs can be made to ensure public safety at all times.

We apologize if this temporary road closure causes any inconvenience. It is highly recommended to make alternative commute arrangements and plan ahead of time to avoid any disappointment.

Access to 4 Wing will be through Highway 28 and Centre Avenue (48 Ave, Cold Lake).