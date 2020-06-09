4 Wing makes own masks

Corporal Michael Tremblett sews in 1 Hangar at 4 Wing Cold Lake.

Photo: Avr Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging

Cliff Kenyon

4 Wing is known far and wide for many enviable accomplishments.

It is a leader in the fighter force; but we all know that. It hosts an incredible air show every couple of years; but we know that, too.

What you probably didn’t know is that 4 Wing has also emerged as a leader in producing non-medical cloth reusable masks for CAF personnel.

4 Wing is one of the few Royal Canadian Air Force Wings to meet 100 percent of the initial demands for masks for their own personnel. 4 Wing is producing about 700 masks per week.

There is no production target. The dedicated CAF members will make as many masks as they can to help meet the demand at 4 Wing as well as other wings and bases for as long as they are needed.

Personnel from several units have been working on the masks in a well co-ordinated effort to meet needs while ensuring the safety of the workers.

LCol Jonathon Pilon, CO 1 AMS, said it was an interesting challenge for personnel.

“It is a new commodity and everyone had to develop a process for production and distribution,” said Pilon. An initial design was quickly developed to meet the initial demand. A second design addressed some of the shortcomings of the prototype. The third design is now in production with a more fitted, comfortable mask being produced.

1 AMS teams set up in the ALSE and Refinishing sections, as well as members were working from home. On average, they are producing 250 mask per day.

“Our peak day was 376 (masks)”, said Pilon.

1 AMS has now produced more than 7000 masks and provided 3000 masks to three other Wings that were not able to produce enough masks for their own use.

10 FTTS joined the production later in the game, but have quickly begun making masks, producing on average 138 masks per day. In their first week of production, they produced 690 masks, until materials ran short.

A new shipment of material arrived at 10 FTTS last week and they are testing the new fitted mask pattern to determine what the increase in production time will be.

Mat Techs from RCEME have also joined in to production, adding significantly to 4 Wings mask production.

Replen Flight collects the masks each day and distributes to the units that require them.

AETE has also been busy with mask production, producing almost 4200 masks for their own use and to distribute to other ADM (Mat) units.

“I am really impressed with the enthusiasm, dedication and resourcefulness of the 4 Wing units that supported the production of non-medical masks. 4 Wing employs many personnel which created a significant initial demand to support the gradual increase of operations. However, in a relatively short time, the initial stock needed to allow a safe return to work for our personnel was made available for distribution thanks to all involved,” continued Pilon.

MCpl Robert Gwalchmai, an Avionics System Technician at 10 Field Technical Training Squadron, cuts out felt for masks to be used by members of the Defence Team at 4 Wing Cold Lake. Photo: MCpl J.W.S. Houck, 10 FTTS Imaging