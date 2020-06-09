4 Wing Rec team wins school award

Cliff Kenyon

What a great way to start Recreation Month at 4 Wing Cold Lake.

The Recreation Department of Personnel Support Programs (PSP) at 4 Wing has been presented with an award by Assumption Jr/Sr High School.

The department was selected by the school as recipient for the 2020 Lakeland Catholic Outstanding Community Partner Award.

“Great news, well-deserved and congratulations,” said 4 Wing Commander Col Dave Moar.

Senior Manager PSP Diana Warbeck said the Recreation Department has partnered with Assumption school for the past few years, providing work experience placements to students. Often, they are hired as recreation leaders.

“Congratulations to our Community Recreation Team for being the recipient of the 2020 Lakeland Catholic Outstanding Community Partner Award,” said Warbeck.

Ryan Cane, PSP Senior Manager Recreation Program and Community Services, offered his congratulations.

“I am delighted to hear that the Recreation team has been recognized with this honour. It shows that long hours and hard work do get recognized. Working with partners will be the key to PSP’s future and you all should be very proud,” Cane said.

“I would like to offer my personal thanks for your hard work and I wish you many years of great achievements,” he said.