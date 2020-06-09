Be patient: Reopening a slow process

Contractors work on replacing back steps at Air Force Wing Association in Cold Lake. It took a day to demolish the old steps which were in need of replacing as they were worn out. The new steps will include a deck with space for a few chairs and tables. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Cliff Kenyon

Wing Commander Col Dave Moar is brimming with optimism in his latest update on COVID-19.

It seems the worst of the threat from the pandemic may be past and resumption of activities is slowly underway.

“We’ve made good progress but still have a way to go,” he said.

The Canadian Armed Forces has been incrementally increasing the pace of operations since mid-April and on May 4 training schools for maintenance and flying courses began a limited resumption.

But Col Moar warned that 4 Wing is “far from resuming normal business.”

“I anticipate that the process for resuming normal business will continue throughout the summer and into the fall.

Returning to full service will be based on a variety of factors such as the local COVID-19 situation and the ability to guarantee safe working conditions for all on the base.

“Within the Wing our resumption of business may be asymmetric, with some units able to fully return to operations while other units require more time. To avoid incurring unnecessary risk, causing a safety issue, or putting unreasonable stress on our members, our approach will have to be deliberate, cautious, and patient.”

Meanwhile, Personnel Support Programs (PSP) and Military Family Resource Centre Society will be kickstarting their efforts.

PSP is starting an outdoor fitness program for members. Units can sign up for 15 person outdoor fitness classes which will be organized and run by PSP. Provided the classes go smoothly and there are no safety concerns, group sizes may be increased in coming weeks.

PSP’s Tovah Fenske said recreational team staff members have been busy working on plans for exercise programs beginning June 15.

“We are going to be starting military unit PT classes on the sports field Monday to Friday. We are currently waiting for units to schedule in time, so at this point I don’t know how many units will be participating.”

The classes would be body weight only (no equipment), max of 15 participants and all participants would need to be registered to participate through BookKing.

The Province of Alberta has directed that group gatherings shall not exceed 50 people. 4 Wing will be issuing guidance to permit workplace gatherings of up to 50 people for operationally essential activities (e.g. training, coordination meetings, classified briefings).

“These gatherings will be conducted so as not to create unnecessary risk to our members,” Moar said.

Meanwhile, PSP is working hard to develop plans to reopen clubs, hobby shops, sports/equipment stores, and recreation facilities.

“In some cases, we are limited by the Province of Alberta but we’re doing our best to (safely) push to the limits of what we can provide our members and families,” Col Moar said.

4 Wing Cold Lake Deputy PSP Manager Rob Larson said PSP staff members have been busy meeting to determine details of reopening a variety of programs to ensure they comply with Province of Alberta health and safety guidelines.

The Wing Commander’s Wellness Challenge was kicked off two weeks ago by PSP and there is the upcoming Father’s Day Weekend Car Rally and Scavenger Hunt that is being coordinated by MFRCS for June 20.

The MFRCS Car Rally and Scavenger Hunt is to be held from 1 to 4 p.m. You are to register at the MFRCS Facebook page. It is open to military families, veterans, defence team members and spouses. There are prizes of gift cards with $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 each for those finishing at 3 to 12 spots. Participants will be given a series of missions to complete in our car with your family. The goal is to decipher clues to find unique parts of the city and surrounding areas and perform tasks. Winners are those with the most points who finish by 4 p.m.

Cold Lake Air Force Museum is expected to open June 15 and had been making necessary adjustments to meet Province of Alberta protocols for visitors.