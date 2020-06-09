CAF members ready to pay the price

From the Editor’s Desk

Cliff Kenyon

Freedom isn’t free.

It has a price.

We all know that, but it doesn’t make it any less painful when we are reminded of the price we have paid lately as Canadians.

Canadian Armed Forces members are expected to be ready to step into the path of danger. You know that. It’s part of the job. It’s part of the pledge, to defend our sovereignty and our way of life as well as help maintain world peace. And you also know, Canadian Armed Forces members may be called on to help where needed in Canada and for whatever task and whatever the risk.

No one says: Oh, we’ll do this job, we won’t do that job. No one says: We’ll do the easy job and leave the tough one for someone else. Truth is, often there is no one else to call. And Canadians know the armed forces will step forward into the line of fire or any other unexpected hazard.

Canadian Armed Forces leaders admit, it can be hazardous work with unexpected dangers.

There are the six Canadian Armed Forces members killed when their helicopter crashed in Greece. They were on a peace mission fulfilling Canada’s worldwide commitments. The crash was a reminder of those unexpected dangers.

Then there was the crash of the Snowbirds jet in Kamloops killing one CAF member and injuring a pilot.

Members of the Snowbirds know the mission can be dangerous. But they also know it is important to help raise awareness of the Royal Canadian Air Force among Canadians. There are the kids and the adults who watch the formation flights in awe, realizing that is part of Canada’s commitment to protecting our freedom.

And where to turn for help when it is desperately needed at home?

Canadian Armed Forces members are regularly called to help when there is flooding. Or how about snow removal last winter in Newfoundland.

CAF members have proudly filled sandbags and shovelled snow.

When that desperate call for help comes, the Canadian Armed Forces members are ready and eager to pitch in.

But it seems unlikely they ever expected to be called to help in long term care homes in Quebec and Ontario.

And it seems nothing could have prepared CAF members for the unexpected, for the horrific conditions they experienced when they arrived to help.

Sure, they have filled sandbags and shovelled snow, but it’s unlikely they ever expected to be caring for the aged. It’s a new mission they can add to their accomplishments.

And despite their best efforts, reports suggest more than 20 CAF members helping in the long term care homes may have contracted COVID-19.

Canadian Armed Forces members, to their credit, alerted provincial authorities to the poor conditions they found in the care homes where they were working.

To their credit, CAF members prepared reports and presented them to provincial authorities.

They have been applauded for revealing the hazards.

Indeed, freedom isn’t free.

It presents a variety of challenges for those in uniform and they are willing to pay the price.

editor@couriernews.ca