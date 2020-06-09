Golf the only game in town

Jerry Ingham, 4 Wing Military Sports Coordinator

Golf has become my favourite topic of conversation lately.

I did a couple of rounds last weekend and do you know what? It was still as fun and enjoyable as ever!

If you’re on the fence about going golfing – don’t be. Go out and give it a try.

You must call ahead and keep two metres apart, but you will enjoy it. I did.

I’ve read that in Alberta, gatherings of more than 50 people won’t be allowed until the end of August. That’s going to put a damper on all of our military summer sports, for sure.

Also for context I’ve read that no US college football will happen until the campuses are back open. As much as college football is loved in the States even that is on hold.

Soccer is unfortunately on hold in Canada until further notice.

There is some hope for some sports though.

The NHL is planning on having training camps as early as July 1st. If this experiment proves successful, maybe we’ll be looking at hockey starting back up at 4 Wing in the fall. We can hope.

Softball is apparently starting up in the NWT. Practices would be first, and players could have a glove on their throwing hand so no one touches ball with their bare hands.

I’ll continue to update you as more information comes in.

Everyone’s safety continues to be priority number one, and this temporary pain will bring long term gain. I’m confident of that.

Meanwhile, if you have any insights/observations or questions please feel free to e-mail me at ingham.jerry@cfmws.com and I’ll be happy to share your ideas or do my best to answer your military sports questions.