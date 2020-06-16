Energy Centre reopening

Cliff Kenyon

Parts of the Cold Lake Energy Centre reopened to the public on June 16.

Included in the reopening were the Cenovus Energy Wellness Centre, CNRL Walking Track, and access to Booster Juice. Other areas of the Energy Centre will remain closed for now, including the arenas, field house, and the climbing wall. Operating hours for the Energy Centre will be from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm, Monday to Friday, and 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on the weekend.

Be aware of some new protocols. Only the west doors (the main

entrance) will be open, and everyone entering the building will need to hand sanitize, then check in with the front desk for a quick health screening questionnaire, before proceeding to one of the open locations.

The Wellness Centre has several new rules, including a maximum capacity to ensure physical distancing requirements can be met. Users will need to pre-book their workout timeslots during peak workout times, which can be done by calling within a 24 hour window to 780-639-6405. Users are encouraged to read through the new regulations prior to arriving, which can be found on www.coldlake.com or on the city’s Facebook page.

The Walking Track will also have a maximum capacity for users, and the middle lane will be blocked off to encourage physical distancing.

Strollers will not be available at this time, but users are allowed to bring their own.