Fitness classes resume

Fitness Co-ordinator Tovah Fenske leads an outdoor fitness class on Monday, June 15. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Cliff Kenyon

4 Wing Fitness Co-ordinator Tovah Fenske said she was eager to get outside and back to the business of fitness.

“Take it slow and easy,” she told participants in the June 15 class, the first since the pandemic hit in March and closed the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre.

The class, which took about a month to arrange due to new requirements and regulations, was held outside on the soccer pitch behind Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre.

“We don’t yet know when we can hold classes inside yet,” she said, leading the outdoor version. “PSP (Personnel Support Programs) is working on it.”

For some fitness classes requirements indoor are as yet unknown. But it is expected there will be strict rules regarding social distancing.

Even with classes being held outdoors there are rules, said Fenske: “There is no shouting, no singing, no chanting, no spitting allowed.”

And she warned participants, probably rusty from missing such classes, to go easy.

“You don’t want to be too sore tomorrow.”

Space in the outdoor classes, due to social distancing, is limited but Fenske said PSP hopes soon to the holding them daily.