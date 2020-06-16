Sentinels play an important role during these trying times

Padre Megan Jones

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned a lot about adaptability. We’ve adapted our work places and schedules. We’ve adapted to using new types of technology to stay connected. We’ve adapted our family and social lives. During challenging times, we learn new ways of adapting to ensure we take care of our priorities. Whether that’s accomplishing the mission, taking care of our families or being there to support one another.

And our 4 Wing Unit Sentinels have been an important part of taking care of unit members in these challenging times. With many squadrons implementing team and shift schedules, unit chaplains can’t always be present to identify members who may be struggling. So the Sentinel peer support teams have been essential in these circumstances. With over 160 trained Sentinels in units and squadrons across the Wing, they offer an initial listening ear for peers who may be struggling and can help to steer them to the right resources for help.

Established by the Royal Canadian Chaplain Service, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) SENTINEL Program is a peer support network made up of trained and supervised volunteer members of all ranks. Through their informed presence within their units, the Sentinels play an important role in the prevention, detection, and support for colleagues in distress. The program works because peers are best situated to identify signs of distress in colleagues and can be the initial point of contact for finding appropriate support and resources.

Sentinels continue to adapt to these trying times in order to ensure they are available to offer support. At the beginning of June, we welcomed 17 new Sentinels into the program. They were the first Sentinels on the Wing to complete their training over Zoom.

Over the next few weeks, our Sentinels will be even easier to spot in unit lines as they start to wear the Sentinel Patch. So if you are struggling; whether it’s at home, with workplace conflict, feelings of anxiety or anything else, please reach out and let your Sqn Chaplain or Sentinels know. Start the conversation, Sqn Sentinels are here to listen and help.